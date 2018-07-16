In appreciation of Jean Smith, a true public servant

On June 29th, 2018 the world lost an amazing human and true public servant in Jean Smith.
Even those who never met her will miss her presence because if you needed her, she would have done everything in her power to help you. She spent nearly every day in the office helping angry, and often times extremely upset, and frustrated people because she felt everyone needed help, even though it wasn’t her “job.” But her purpose here was to help others—she was a true public servant.
She won many awards while working at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), including the Director’s Award for customer service. Jean’s official role at OPM was administrative assistant in the Office of Communications—her real role well went beyond that.
On any given day, she would receive upward of 40 misdirected calls. Instead of redirecting those calls to another agency or office, Jean would take it upon herself to help. Most people would see it as not their responsibility, but she cared about everyone and instead of just passing them along she took the time to understand their issues and to help.
Sometimes, though, Jean would go well beyond the scope of her job. For example, one woman called in after her mother had just passed away and she had no idea how to proceed in a world without her mother. Jean explained the benefits process (not her job), which was helpful, but then Jean kicked into “Jean gear” and started helping her manage the grief and understand how to make funeral arrangements. She spent hours helping this woman like she was a dear old friend, but really she was a lucky person that got to know Jean. That day—and almost every other day—OPM wasn’t just part of the Federal bureaucracy, because of Jean, OPM was a lifeline to someone in need.
To those she knew, Jean cared even more. At her viewing, the pastor asked how many people had been raised by Jean, and 15 people stood up. Person after person took to the microphone to tell stories about how she had helped them in life, or even raised them as if they were her own. There was a story of Jean meeting a mother of three and becoming a mother of four because she helped raise this young mother as well as her children. This was Jean. She touched everyone she came across in ways that can and cannot be explained.
Jean Smith was born June 16, 1951 in Pulaski, Virginia. She grew up in Washington, D.C. and went to Anacostia High School. She worked for the State Department for several years, but after having twins she started a daycare. This day care became the epicenter for children around the neighborhood. She started at OPM in 2004 and worked there until her passing.
Mike Amato is the managing director of CLS Strategies and the former director of communications at OPM.
In appreciation of Jean Smith, a true public servant
Mike Amato is the managing director of CLS Strategies and the former director of communications at OPM.
