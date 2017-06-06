Modernizing Congress: Legislative websites

Modernizing Congress - Alan McQuinn, lead research analyst https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Alan-McQuinn-Intv-mix.mp3

“Legislative websites just aren’t performing well.”

That’s according to Alan McQuinn, lead research analyst on a detailed study of nearly 100 congressional websites.

McQuinn told the Federal Drive with Tom Temin that none of those websites is fully secure, and most aren’t very good in the user experience department either.

McQuinn’s study for the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation is a detailed follow-up to a larger report in March that looked at all federal websites across all branches of government.

Advertisement

The earlier, broader study found many U.S. government websites fail to meet the government’s own requirements, let alone industry best practices. It found most of the popular websites (92 percent) failed to meet standards for security, speed, web mobility and accessibility for users with disabilities.

In that report, McQuinn and co-author Daniel Castro showed websites from the judicial and legislative branches scored lower than Executive Branch websites. Wanting to find out why, they focused specifically on some of more than 500 websites in Congress.

“We looked at 94 Senate and House websites — not individual member websites. We identified commissions, legislative committees, and legislative agencies,” said McQuinn.

On the matter of website security, the follow-up study looked at two main aspects: secure connections and domain security.

“We found it was somewhat a mixed bag,” said McQuinn. “What we found was that these federal websites did generally have the secure (https:) connections, but the vast majority of them lacked domain (DNSSEC) security. That means that a malicious website could theoretically use them to route a connector to that website.”

McQuinn’s study said Congress is way behind the Executive Branch in domain security. Only 29 percent of the legislative websites had the DNSSEC score, while 90 percent of the popular executive websites did.

“A large part of the reason for that was our sample size looked at a lot of House.gov websites, and the domain itself (House.gov) does not enable DNSSEC,” McQuinn said.

The study also looked at both desktop and mobile load speed.

“For desktop load speed, we found 69 percent of the websites passed our test,” he said.

That’s slightly below the speed achieved by other federal websites (78 percent).

As for accessibility, something that is mandated for Federal websites by law, the study found that only 52 percent of legislative websites passed the accessibility tests.

The study even compared websites aligned with the two political parties.

”We thought that because we had put together reports on all these committees and were looking at both majority and minority committees, we might as well do an analysis on the basis of partisanship, just to see how they would rate against one another,” McQuinn said. “We found that Democratic websites tended to score a little lower on most issues, with the exception of accessibility.”

In ranking the sites, the study gave the highest score to the Senate Finance Committee. On the other end of the spectrum were the websites for U.S. Code and the House Agriculture Minority staff. Some other sites that scored lower despite having high traffic volume were the Government Accountability Office , and the Congressional Democrats.

“The basic top-line message of this report is that legislative websites just aren’t performing well. It’s possible they aren’t subject to the same standards that the Federal executive branch websites are,” McQuinn said.

But they should be, he added.

“The House Administrative Committee and the Senate Rules and Administrative Committee should require legislative agencies and committees to follow the same standards as Executive Branch websites.” McQuinn said. “In doing so, they could set up an interagency working group that modernizes these websites by sharing best practices, guidelines, source code or by leveraging shared services, such as the GAO’s website DigitalGov, which helps track the federal data analytics program, basically combining different web analytics into a single platform to analyze across the federal government.”

Perhaps this variance in security and quality of websites across the government calls for centralized control so that all sites deliver uniform, high levels of performance in communicating their messages to the American public.

“That would be a challenge,” said McQuinn. “Most individual agencies monitor and update their own websites and portals and use different providers, but it’s something Congress should look in to as an option as it tries to update and modernize its websites.”