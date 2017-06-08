Modernizing the Congress: The Federal Register

The Federal Register is the official way the government announces changes in government policies, proposed rules, presidential documents, and public notices. Printed by the Government Printing Office, virtually every member of Congress receives a hard copy. And that troubles Rep. Steve Russell (R-Okla.), who thinks it’s a waste of paper and money.

Russell is the sponsor of the Federal Register Printing Savings Act of 2017, a bill to restrict the distribution of free printed copies of the Federal Register to members of Congress and other U.S. government employees who specifically request subscriptions of printed copies.

For Congress alone, Russell said the move would save the government $1 million per year.

“Members of Congress receive the Federal Register whether they want it or not.” And for most, the printed copies wind up being used as “nothing but doorstops,” Russell told Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

The Federal Register has been available online since 1994, and since 2009 its articles have been searchable for free – including articles date back to 1996. Russell said it only makes sense for Congress to move into the 21st century and take advantage of the technology available.

Since users of the Federal Register seldom use but a few of the hundreds of pages available daily, Russell said it doesn’t make sense to continue printing copies that eventually gather dust on the shelves or find their way to the trash.

“We’ve been collecting them this year just to see how they would stack up,” said Russell. “And already the stack of Registers is about four feet high.” Take that times the number of members of Congress, and you begin to see Russell’s point in wanting to re-direct the momentum of a process no longer needed.

“There is a requirement that we have Federal Registers and we’re not suggesting eliminating that. We are suggesting that we do it in an economical way. For the two people who would want (printed copies) we could do that and save a million dollars.”

One other thing that Russell said wastes money and paper is the bill writing process and the way Congress goes about marking up amendments to laws being discussed. “Most state legislatures have a bill filing system that will strike through change language, and then underline added language, and then print or highlight the changes in the law. Why we don’t do that in Congress is a mystery to me. You might get a 600 page bill with only 50 pages of changes. It would be better to get the 50 pages of change so you can go right in on it.”