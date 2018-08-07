Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Cyber Chat
 
...

VA’s former acting CIO reflects on his tenure

August 7, 2018 12:05 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to CyberChat with Sean Kelley on iTunes or PodcastOne.

This Trump Administration has seen a great deal of turnover in career senior executives. The Veteran Affairs Department has definitely seen its share. For this month’s show, Cyber Chat’s host Sean Kelley sat down with a reflective Scott Blackburn. Blackburn served in many capacities while at the VA, including executive in charge of Secretary Robert McDonald’s MyVA Initiative, acting deputy secretary of VA and acting CIO.

Blackburn graduated from both MIT and Harvard and is an Army Veteran and a partner at McKinsey. He comes from a family of veterans and he is a disabled veteran, himself. He says he chose to work at VA because he “was called to serve.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Blackburn’s leadership ushered in a great deal of progress in Information Security. He credits the leadership of the Dom Cussatt, VA’s chief information security officer (CISO) and the Enterprise Cyber Security Plan as some key pieces of the success.

Blackburn said VA’s cyber program is robust. “The past year, they handled 220 million intrusion attempts, 50 million blocked or contained cases of malware, and 366 million suspicious emails that have come into the system to name a few.” He said sustainment is the key to having the Agencies Material Weakness removed.

Blackburn said it’s difficult to attract the highest quality CIOs and CISOs because the federal government won’t offer the highest salaries. But it will never happen without an overall federal strategy to attract but also maintain IT leaders.

“[Leadership drain] happens in the private sector, but I have never seen it like this … it is a reality of government,” Blackburn said. “Any leader coming in can’t sit back for six months. You have to get up to speed very quickly. You have to trust the career employees. Where do you want to make change that really matters?”

Blackburn said he is “most proud of always putting the veterans first. VA is now more veteran-centric than it was four years ago. It is more principle based rather than rule based.”

Blackburn’s message for the folks who still work at the VA: “Keep pushing.”

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Takeaways:

  • Leadership is needed for any sustained change.
  • Empower the team, stay out of the way, support the team.
  • The Enterprise Cyber Security Program has five parts:
  1. Protects Veteran Information and Data
  2. Protect VA Information and Infrastructure
  3. Ensure VA Cyber Ecosystem is resilient to existing and emerging threats
  4. Ensure a secure operation environment that supports effective operations
  5. Ensure VA recruits, develops and retains a talented cybersecurity and privacy workforce
  • VA’s investment in front line employees made a huge difference.
  1. Ensure they are aware of handling sensitive data.
  2. Ensure they are aware of spoofing and phishing attacks.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News cyber attacks Cyber Chat Cybersecurity EPA phishing Radio Interviews Scott Blackburn Sean Kelley Technology Veterans Affairs

CYBER CHAT

Federal News Radio's Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington