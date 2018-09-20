Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
Cybersecurity
 
...

Trump boosting offensive capabilities in cyber strategy

September 20, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is warning foreign adversaries that the U.S. is preparing to step up its offensive cyber capabilities as part of a new government-wide strategy.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is signing a National Cyber Strategy that furthers his lifting of Obama-era constraints on offensive actions.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says, “We’re going to do a lot of things offensively,” adding, “Our adversaries need to know that.”

Bolton says the reason for the new strategy is that “Americans and our allies are under attack every day in cyberspace.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The strategy directs federal agencies to work with state and local governments to shore up government systems, and to coordinate with private-sector companies to address threats.

Bolton says the U.S. is aiming “to create the structures of deterrence” in cyberspace.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Business News cyber cyber strategy Cybersecurity Donald Trump Government News John Bolton Technology Technology News

Top Stories

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation