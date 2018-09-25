Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Defense
 
...

Ex-NSA worker sentenced for taking secret documents home

September 25, 2018 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
5 Shares       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for taking top secret U.S. defense materials back to his Maryland home.

Nghia Hoang Pho of Ellicott City, Maryland, had earlier pleaded guilty to willful retention of national defense information.

At his Tuesday sentencing, Pho explained in faltering English that he took copies of U.S. government documents and writings containing national defense information so that he could work from home.

He says he was trying to earn a promotion as he neared retirement.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pho was born in Vietnam and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. He worked as a developer in the National Security Agency’s Tailored Access Operations unit, which is involved in cyber operations.

The charges carried a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Defense Defense Defense News Espionage Government News intelligence NSA

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailors and Marines arrive in Singapore

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore