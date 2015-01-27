Listen Live Sports

Online Chat: Mark Orndorff, risk management executive & CIO, DISA

January 27, 2015 11:00 am
 
Mark Orndorff, risk management executive and chief information officer for the Defense Information Systems Agency, joined Federal News Radio for a free online chat to discuss a range of topics, including the role of the new Risk Management Executive following DISA’s reorganization, DISA’s revised role in DoD cloud computing, and the need to eliminate password-based authentication from DoD systems once and for all.

Register below to view an archive of the online chat. Orndorff assumed his title earlier this month as part of the DISA reorganization. He previously served as the agency’s program executive officer for Mission Assurance and chief information assurance executive, in addition to numerous other roles within DISA. He plans to retire in February after a distinguished career in the federal civil service and in the U.S. Army. Readers are also invited to listen to Orndorff’s recent interview on Federal News Radio’s On DoD radio show hosted by DoD Reporter Jared Serbu.

Live Blog Online Chat: Ask DISA’s Mark Orndorff

