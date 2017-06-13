Plain writing still a challenge for most government websites

Anyone who has taken a writing class remembers the basic tenets of good communication: know your audience, use short sentences and understandable words, and speak in an active voice. Why then are so many government websites falling below recommend standards for clarity?

The results of the 2017 Visible Thread Clarity Index show most of the government websites scored below average on the readability of their content. This is not good news for government agencies that depend on their websites to pass along important information to the general public.

When President Obama signed the Plain Writing Act of 2014, federal agencies were charged with using “clear government communication that the public can understand and use.”

From that law evolved a number of best-practice websites that aim to help fellow feds master the art of web writing. OPM not only has a complex plan for delivering all communications for its employees, but also offers help to other federal agencies. The GSA’s Technology Transformation Service (TTS) provides Digitalgov with a wealth of resources, “getting started” guidance, policy requirements and more. Usability.gov, an HHS site, operates an exchange of best practices and lessons learned. Plain Language.gov created a model plain language webpage endorsed by the Federal Web Managers Council.

“Some of these guys have really taken the Plain Writing Act to heart,” Visible Thread CEO and Founder Fergal McGovern told Federal Drive with Tom Temin. “Then there were some other folks that were, unfortunately, disimproving.”

In conducting the Clarity Index survey in April, McGovern’s group used a complex algorithm and automated crawling techniques to evaluate MS Office, PDF docs and other content on entire websites based on two factors: syllable count per word and the density of long sentences.

The review determined the average readability across the 2017 index was 38, 12 points below the recommended low-end average of 50. Those results mean that MANY government web writers, by and large, are overlooking the basics they learned back in school.

Coming in last in the Clarity Index was the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Given the kind of content you would expect and the audience for that content, you would hope they would do significantly better. You’re looking at people coming from weakened positions, coming from substance abuse challenges, and expecting those people to wade through dense, complex material — a kind of overload that’s really hard for that type of audience. It’s a pity,” said McGovern.

Coming in near the bottom, McGovern said the Federal Highway Administration is long-winded.

“One in four sentences is in excess of 20 words. They should be splitting sentences, they should be removing and culling content. They should just simply read it aloud and see if they understand it.”

At the top of the Clarity ratings were the National Archives and Records Administration, Centers for Disease Control, Community Oriented Policing Services, Smithsonian and the FAA.

“The commonality across all these guys is a very low level of long sentences. They all have low levels of passive voice, which is really an impressive achievement,” said McGovern.

But McGovern acknowledged bad habits take time to overcome.

“One of the things we’re all almost commissioned to do is write in academic prose. People who come from a university–level education tend to be biased toward a passive-oriented way of writing.”

For those wondering about a strategy for combing the massive amount of content for trends like over-writing and use of passive-voice, McGovern acknowledges it’s a huge job without automation.

“There are some jobs in life where humans are absolutely critical, but when you’re looking and trying to determine the issue, without automation you’re really struggling upstream,” he said.

“What agencies can do, and it’s relatively simple to do this, is use automation, similar to what we’ve done with Invisible Thread, or indeed there are a number of products that do the same thing, that will actually look at the content and actually find the issue. So then they can cherry-pick the areas that are most important. We in no way are saying fix everything because that’s a very hard thing to do. Find the areas in most need of help and then start to prioritize those,” McGovern said.

What a lot of government websites have in common is the complexity of their subjects. How can areas where technical writing is the norm use a nomenclature that looks Greek to the uninitiated? McGovern said even with the most technical subject matter, you can still remove longer sentences and remove the passive voice.

“What was interesting in the results we found is the National Cancer Institute has improved four places since the last time we did the study. The National Cancer Institute would have a lot of content that’s quite technical, particularly with disease names and so forth. So still, they’re doing much better because what they’re doing is improving on the long sentence side of the house and also in the passive voice. So readability is one of the metrics, but it can be skewed when you’re speaking of technical content.”

McGovern said the biggest issue for any website is looking at why people are coming and what they expect from the website while they are there.

“Many, many websites unfortunately are outfacing … they are looking from the perspective of our agency’s terminology, our agency’s point of view — and that permeates into all of the site. But if you take a look at it from the point of the visitor and what they want to achieve, then you can start to orient that journey around what their objective is and make sure people cover it better, and cleaner online, and a lower cost,” said McGovern.