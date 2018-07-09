Reservists may get license transfers from military to civilian world

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It looks like the phrase “keep on truckin'” is paying off for some reservists. The Transportation Department is launching a pilot program that allows reservists and veterans to transfer their military training into the civilian world.

The new program highlights a lapse in licensure service members have been struggling with for quite some time: why can someone drive a truck in the military, but need to retrain to do the same thing once that person is out.

“This program will allow our Veterans and Reservists, to translate their extensive training into good-paying jobs operating commercial vehicles safely across the country, while also addressing the nationwide driver shortage,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a July 3 press release.

The program is only for 18- to 20-year-old reservists who have the military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license.

The program is sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) in the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.

“This innovative program offers a way for our younger Veterans and Reservists to transition to the civilian workforce. I personally thank Secretary Chao and officials with the DOT who continue to find ways to utilize the training and talent of the men and women who served in uniform for our country,” Bacon said.

The program will run for three years and only accounts for 200 drivers hired by 70 carriers. The drivers in the program will have their safety records compared to a control group to see if there is any difference. The control drivers will be 21- to 24-year-old drivers with their commercial driver’s license.

The program was opened up for public comment organizations like the Colorado Department of Revenue, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, the National Propane Gas Association, the National Limousine Association and the American Trucking Associations all supported the pilot program.

Concerns about the pilot program involved worries that drivers 18 to 20 are more likely to crash.

The program could lead to an institutionalized initiative to help ease reservists and veterans into the civilian workforce, which is something lawmakers have had their eye on for some time.

An exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Army Sgt. Maj. Daniel Daily in 2017 during a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel hearing sums up some lawmakers’ frustration with the training transfer barriers.