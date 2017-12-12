Essye Miller named acting DoD CIO

The Defense Department has a new official overseeing its sprawling information technology enterprise as of late last week.

Essye Miller became the Pentagon’s acting chief information officer on Friday, the department announced via Twitter. She’ll continue to serve concurrently as DoD’s deputy CIO for cybersecurity, a position she’s held since last year. Miller previously held several IT leadership positions with in the Army and Air Force.

The DoD CIO role opened up in October, when John Zangardi left the department to become CIO at the Homeland Security Department. Zangardi had been the acting Defense CIO for several months, but DoD has not had a permanent CIO since Terry Halvorsen retired from government in May.

Miller’s appointment comes just after DoD announced a change of leadership at another of its major IT organizations, the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Norton, currently DISA’s vice director, has been nominated for promotion to vice admiral and to become DISA’s next director. Like the past two DISA directors, she will wear a second hat as the commander of Joint Task Force-DoD Information Networks.

Norton joined DISA only this past August; prior to that, she was the Navy’s director of warfare integration for information warfare. On a date still to be announced, she’ll take over for Lt. Gen. Alan Lynn, who has been DISA’s director since July 2015.