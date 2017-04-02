Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 groups arrested in…

2 groups arrested in Coachella cellphone thefts

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 6:03 pm < a min read
Share

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested five people in the theft of more than 40 cellphones, cash and credit cards at the Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert.

Indio police say multiple festival-goers reported the thefts, and investigators identified two separate groups of suspects who had multiple phones on them Saturday.

The Desert Sun reports (http://desert.sn/2poJYF2 ) that five people were booked into Riverside County jail on theft and conspiracy charges.

Police believe two women, 35-year-old Angela Trivino of New York City and 38-year-old Viviana Hernandez of Los Angeles, were working together. They identified the other group as 29-year-old Brenda Cansino of Miami, 27-year-old Marco Leon of Los Angeles and 25-year-old Sharon Ruiz of Van Nuys.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

One man was arrested at Coachella with more than 100 cellphones in his backpack on April 14.

___

Information from: The Desert Sun, http://www.desertsun.com

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 groups arrested in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.