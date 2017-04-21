Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bill Murray to join…

Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2p37tT6 ) the actor is pairing up with cellist Jan Vogler for the project titled “New Worlds.” The highlights of the tour include songs from Van Morrison and “West Side Story” and readings from Mark Twain, Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway. Music includes the works of Gershwin, Bach and Schubert.

The program will premiere in the U.S. on July 20 at California’s Festival Napa Valley. A recording of “New Worlds” is planned for release in August.

The Times reports the odd pairing for the tour stems from Murray and Vogler sitting across from each other on a flight from Berlin to New York in 2013.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bill Murray to join…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy culinary specialists prepare bread dough aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.