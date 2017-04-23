Sports Listen


British police arrest suspect in nightclub acid attack

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 6:17 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested the boyfriend of a reality TV performer sought in connection to an acid attack at an east London nightclub.

Police said Sunday that Arthur Collins had been arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of attempted murder. Police had earlier named him as a suspect in the unusual assault, which left two people seriously injured and many others suffering from burns inflicted at the Mangle nightclub on April 17.

Police say a noxious substance believed to be acidic was sprayed after a dispute between two groups of people.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Rushden, 70 miles (1010 kilometers) north of London.

He had been in a relationship with television celebrity Ferne McCann, who had urged him to turn himself in to police.

