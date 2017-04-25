Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 30-May 6

April 30: Actress Cloris Leachman is 91. Singer Willie Nelson is 84. Actor Burt Young is 77. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 69. Singer Merril Osmond of The Osmonds is 64. Director Jane Campion is 63. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 55. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 52. Singer J.R. Richards of Dishwalla is 50. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 50. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 48. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 46. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 46. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 46. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 45. Singer Akon is 44. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ”Roseanne”) is 42. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 37. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 36. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 35. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 35. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 33. Actress Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 31.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 78. Singer Rita Coolidge is 72. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 71. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 66. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 63. Actor Byron Stewart is 61. Actress Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 55. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ”The Outsiders”) is 53. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 52. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 51. Country singer Tim McGraw is 50. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 49. Director Wes Anderson is 48. Actress Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family”) is 45. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 43. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 41. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 35. Actress Kerry Bishe (“Argo”) is 33.

May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 81. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 72. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 69. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 67. Actress Christine Baranski is 65. Singer Angela Bofill is 63. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ”Police Academy”) is 58. Actress Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 55. Country singer Ty Herndon is 55. Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 45. Actress Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 40. Actress Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ”The Office”) is 37. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 36. Singer Lily Allen is 32. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 31. Actress Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ”Summerland”) is 27.

May 3: Actor Alex Cord (“Airwolf”) is 84. Singer Frankie Valli is 83. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 71. Singer Mary Hopkin is 67. Singer Christopher Cross is 66. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 60. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 58. Country singer Shane Minor is 49. Actress Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ”The Office”) is 49. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 47. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 46. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 46. Country singer Brad Martin is 44. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 42. Actress Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 42. Actor Dule Hill (“Psych,” ”The West Wing”) is 42. Country singer Eric Church is 40. Actress Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 33. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 30. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 22. Rapper Desiigner is 20.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 80. Surf guitarist Dick Dale is 80. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 68. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 66. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 65. Singer Oleta Adams is 64. Country singer Randy Travis is 58. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 56. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ”Blades of Glory”) is 47. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 45. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 42. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 38. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 36. Rapper Jidenna is 32. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds”) is 23. Country singer RaeLynn is 23. Actress Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 17.

May 5: Actress Pat Carroll is 90. Actor Michael Murphy is 79. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ”Aliens”) is 77. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 74. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 73. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 72. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 69. Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ”Knots Landing”) is 62. Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ”Beverly Hills Cop”) is 60. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 58. Newsman Brian Williams is 58. Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 44. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 42. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 38. Singer Craig David is 36. Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 36. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ”The Tudors”) is 34. Singer Adele is 29. Singer Chris Brown is 28.

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 72. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 72. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ”Ugly Betty”) is 70. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 70. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ”American Tragedy”) is 69. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 62. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 57. Actress Julianne Phillips is 57. Actress Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 57. Actor George Clooney is 56. Former child actor Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 56. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 53. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 50. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 46. Actress Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 34. Actress Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 34. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31.