Disney to premiere ‘Descendants’ sequel across 5 networks

By master April 25, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Disney Channel is giving a big push to its sequel for the “Descendants” movie in July, premiering it simultaneously on 5 television networks and online.

Disney said Tuesday that “Descendants 2” will air July 21 on ABC, the Disney Channel, Lifetime, Freeform and Disney XD, as well as on those network’s apps. The original “Descendants,” about the teenage sons and daughters of some famed Disney villains, ranked as the fifth most-watched cable TV movie when it came out two years ago.

Disney executive Gary Marsh said the passion for the movie is unlike anything they’ve seen since “High School Musical.” It has inspired spin-off books, a music video and other merchandise.

The movie stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope.

