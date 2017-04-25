Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown a no-go?Cuts to civilian DoD jobs?TSP director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Drake named world's most…

Drake named world’s most popular recording artist in 2016

By master April 25, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Drake was the world’s most popular recording artist in 2016, as the growth of music streaming gave global music sales their biggest boost in 20 years.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Tuesday that Drake had the years’ best-selling single, with “One Dance,” and the third best-selling album, “Views.”

Also in the top five were David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber.

The IFPI said revenue from recorded music rose 5.9 percent between 2015 and 2016, to $15.7 billion, the fastest rate of growth since the dawn of the digital age two decades ago.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

In 2016 sales of digital music, including streaming and downloads, accounted for half of the total for the first time. Streaming revenue rose 60.4 percent, while revenue from downloads fell by 20.5 percent.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Drake named world's most…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman inaugurates White House bowling alley

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.