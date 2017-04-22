Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Attorney General Jeff Sessions; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kelly; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
