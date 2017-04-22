Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 2:51 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Attorney General Jeff Sessions; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kelly; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.