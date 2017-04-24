Sports Listen

Lawsuit claims ex-Fox News host was harassed online by Fox

By master April 24, 2017 6:39 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros says in a lawsuit she believes network operatives used bogus social media accounts to torture her after she complained about sexual harassment.

She also says she believes someone hacked her computer and phone.

Tantaros’ attorney, Judd Burstein, filed the suit Monday at a federal court in New York.

The lawsuit didn’t offer up hard evidence that Fox was behind harassing tweets.

It says an analysis revealed surveillance software on her computer, but not who put it there.

A law firm representing Fox says network executives “flatly deny that they conducted any electronic surveillance” and have no knowledge of the harassing tweets.

The firm calls the lawsuit a “flimsy pretext” by Tantaros to keep a separate sexual harassment lawsuit in the public eye.

