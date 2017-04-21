Sports Listen

Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar’s death

April 21, 2017
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Prince fans will mark the anniversary of his sudden death by gathering at Minnesota sites made famous by the “Purple Rain” superstar.

Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where Prince lived, will be the epicenter of events celebrating his life and music. It was a year ago Friday that Prince was found dead at Paisley Park of an accidental painkiller overdose.

Paisley Park opened as a museum in October. The four-day “Celebration 2017” features performances by former Prince bandmates and panel discussions.

First Avenue, the downtown Minneapolis nightclub featured in Prince’s hit 1984 movie “Purple Rain,” is hosting dance parties Friday and Saturday night.

Several landmarks in Minneapolis will be bathed in purple lights. Commuters will see a visual moment of silence on digital displays at Metro Transit stations.

