Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Singer Cuba Gooding Sr.…

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 1:22 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cuba Gooding Sr., who sang the 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” has died.

Authorities say the 72-year-old singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. was found dead in a car Thursday in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

Coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter says the cause of death is under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car parked on a busy street.

The elder Gooding rose to fame for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” which he sang with the rhythm-and-blues group The Main Ingredient. The song helped the family move from the Bronx to Southern California.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Cuba Gooding Sr.’s own father fled Barbados and went to Cuba — hence the name of his son — before becoming a taxi driver in Manhattan.

An email message to Gooding Jr.’s agent was not immediately returned.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Singer Cuba Gooding Sr.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.