Entertainment News

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press April 25, 2017 1:02 pm < a min read
iBook charts for week ending April 23, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Fix by David Baldacci – 9781455586554 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Shattered by Amie Parnes & Jonathan Allen – 9780553447095 – (CrownArchetype)

3. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher – 9781101539927 – (Penguin Young Readers Group)

4. The Black Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316464147 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The House Mate by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

6. Caught by Harlan Coben – 9781101186053 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Fast and Loose by Stuart Woods – 9780399574214 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty – 9780698138636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood – 9780547345666 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. All by Myself, Alone by Mary Higgins Clark – 9781501131134 – (Simon & Schuster)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

