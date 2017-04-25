Sports Listen

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press April 25, 2017 12:59 pm 1 min read
App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 23, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10. NBA 2K17, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Ballz, Ketchapp

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. YouTube – Watch, Upload and Sh…Google, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Bitmoji – Your Personal EmojiBitstrips

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps – Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

9. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

6. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

7. Sago Mini Town, Sago Sago

8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TTG, Telltale Inc

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube – Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

4. Cut the Rope: Magic, ZeptoLab UK Limited

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Chrome – The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

8. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

9. AdVenture Capitalist, Kongregate

10. Gmail – email by Google: secure, fast & organized, Google, Inc.

___

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

