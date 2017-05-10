10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. POLICE ID SUSPECTED MANCHESTER BOMBER

Salman Abedi — who authorities say blew himself up in a packed concert hall, killing 22 — was reportedly a British citizen of Libyan descent who made little impression on neighbors in the suburb where he lived.

2. ATTACK PROVIDES NEW REASON TO KEEP KIDS HOME

In the aftermath of the deadly bombing at Ariana Grande’s show, some parents are thinking carefully about their children’s summer plans to attend concerts.

3. WHAT TRUMP, POPE HAVE IN COMMON

The president and the pontiff share a trait that will add drama Wednesday to their first meeting: unpredictability.

4. EX-CIA CHIEF SAYS HE WAS ALARMED BY RUSSIAN TIES

John Brennan tells Congress he was so concerned about Russian contacts with people involved with the Trump campaign that he convened top counterintelligence officials to focus on it.

5. WHO’S POCKETING MORE PAY

Compensation for CEOs at the biggest U.S. companies rose 8.5 percent in 2016, the fastest pace in three years, according to a study by executive compensation data firm Equilar for the AP.

6. OLYMPIC ARENAS SIT EMPTY, BOARDED UP

In a scathing report, a federal prosecutor looking into last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics says that many of the venues “are white elephants” that were built with “no planning.”

7. WHICH SPENDING HABITS GOOGLE IS TRACKING

The company already monitors your online shopping. Now it’s also keeping an eye on what you’re buying in real-world stores.

8. ROGER MOORE DIES AT 89

He was the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series.

9. HOW WHALES GOT SO BIG, SO FAST

A new study posits that ice ages in the last 3 to 5 million years changed the oceans and food supply, propelling whales on a dramatic growth spurt “in the blink of an evolutionary eye.”

10. NFL HALL OF FAMER FOUND DEAD

Cortez Kennedy, who spent his entire 11-year career with Seattle, was one of the best defensive linemen of his generation. The cause of death is still unknown.