ABC’s upcoming schedule for fall season

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:

Monday

8 p.m. — “Dancing With the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

___

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9 p.m. — “black-ish”

9:30 p.m. — “The Mayor”

10 p.m. — “The Gospel of Kevin”

___

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. — “Speechless”

9 p.m. — “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. — “American Housewife”

10 p.m. — “Designated Survivor”

___

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9 p.m. — “Scandal”

10 p.m. — “How to Get Away With Murder”

___

Friday

8 p.m. — “Once Upon a Time”

9 p.m. — “Marvel’s Inhumans”

10 p.m. — “20/20”

___

Saturday

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

___

Sunday

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth”

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

10 p.m. — “Ten Days in the Valley”