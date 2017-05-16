ABC’s upcoming schedule for fall season

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall, all times Eastern:
Monday
8 p.m. — “Dancing With the Stars”
10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
___
Tuesday
8 p.m. — “The Middle”
8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”
9 p.m. — “black-ish”
9:30 p.m. — “The Mayor”
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
10 p.m. — “The Gospel of Kevin”
___
Wednesday
8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”
8:30 p.m. — “Speechless”
9 p.m. — “Modern Family”
9:30 p.m. — “American Housewife”
10 p.m. — “Designated Survivor”
___
Thursday
8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”
9 p.m. — “Scandal”
10 p.m. — “How to Get Away With Murder”
___
Friday
8 p.m. — “Once Upon a Time”
9 p.m. — “Marvel’s Inhumans”
10 p.m. — “20/20”
___
Saturday
8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”
___
Sunday
7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth”
9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”
10 p.m. — “Ten Days in the Valley”