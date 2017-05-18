Sports Listen

Ailes’ political legacy: GOP control in divided America

By STEVE PEOPLES May 18, 2017 3:57 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Ailes is gone, but the world he created is not.

In the wake of the death of the Fox News Channel founder, leaders in both parties say his TV network’s influence in shaping American politics cannot be overstated.

The former Nixon aide played an essential role in shifting the political debate sharply to the right, often employing polarizing and, some say, destructive tactics.

Without him, friends and foes agree, the GOP’s current control of Washington may not have been possible.

Yet he also leaves a legacy of deep divisions that critics say will plague the political system for years.

