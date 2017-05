LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik plays smart on TV’s “The Big Bang Theory” and is smart in real life, with a Ph.D. in neuroscience as evidence. She joins her intelligence with experience in “Girling Up: How to be Strong, Smart and Spectacular,” a wide-ranging handbook on navigating the emotional and physical hurdles of growing up.

The book’s roots stem from “The Big Bang Theory” episode in which her character, Amy, and boyfriend, Sheldon (Jim Parsons), lose their virginity.