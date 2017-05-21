Sports Listen

Billy Bush says he’s ready to get back into television

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Today” co-host Billy Bush says he’s a better man now and ready to get back into television.

Bush was fired from his job at NBC after a 2005 video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then “Apprentice” star, Donald Trump. In an interview posted Sunday, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have “been a roller coaster” that included an apology to his three daughters.

Bush says he went through a lot of soul searching and spent seven days on a spiritual retreat with no phones. He reads, meditates and is doing yoga.

Bush says he has a deeper understanding of how women feel they have to fight harder for an even playing field.

Trump has described the tape as locker room talk.

