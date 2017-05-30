Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bodyguard of rapper Wale…

Bodyguard of rapper Wale charged with illegal gun possession

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 6:01 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A bodyguard for rapper Wale has been accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license and has been arrested.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rkV3qZ ) Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The newspaper says the prosecutor and Miller’s defense attorney have identified him as a bodyguard for hip-hop artist Wale, a Washington native behind songs including “Bad” and “The Matrimony.”

Police say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Police say Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say Miller didn’t have a valid firearms license.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Bodyguard of rapper Wale…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.