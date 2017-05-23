Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cannes festival to hold…

Cannes festival to hold moment of silence for Manchester

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:30 am < a min read
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival said it will hold a moment of silence Tuesday for the victims of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The festival invited all festivalgoers to “show their solidarity with the victims, their families and the British people” with a minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

In a statement, Cannes called Monday’s blast “yet another attack on culture, youth and joyfulness, on our freedom, generosity and tolerance, all things that the Festival and those who make it possible — the artists, professionals and spectators — hold dear.”

Disney canceled a promotional event in Cannes for “Cars 3” due to the blast.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Security has been higher than ever at the festival this year, with increased use of metal detectors and an anti-drone system.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Cannes festival to hold…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.