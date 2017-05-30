Sports Listen

CBS Entertainment boss Geller exiting that job

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 2:58 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says its entertainment president, Glenn Geller, is stepping down from that position. The company also said it’s in discussions with him for a production deal with CBS Television Studios.

Tuesday’s announcement comes two months after he suffered a mild heart attack.

Geller, who has been with CBS since 2001, was named entertainment president in September 2015. In that role, he led the network’s entertainment programming and creative affairs for prime time, daytime and late night, as well as program development.

CBS did not immediately announce who would succeed him.

