Chelsea Manning to participate in documentary about her

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 8:14 am < a min read
CANNES, France (AP) — Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, will participate in a documentary about her.

Pulse Films announced the film at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, shortly before Manning was to be released from Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. The film, to be directed by British filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins and executive produced by “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras, is titled “XY Chelsea.”

Hawkins will be filming Manning on Wednesday when she is released from prison. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before departing office.

Producers said Manning granted filmmakers “unprecedented access.” Hawkins has followed her legal team since 2014.

