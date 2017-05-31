Sports Listen

Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for ad accused of body shaming

By JOSEPH LONGO May 31, 2017 8:51 pm 1 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Chloe Grace Moretz apologized Wednesday after promos released for her upcoming animated film were accused of body shaming women.

Moretz, 20, wrote on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs” about the marketing choices, including a billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week. The ad depicted a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels. The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful.

A trailer posted by South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios showed two dwarfs hiding in Snow White’s bedroom watching her undress after a night out. After kicking off her red heels, the Snow White character is shown as a heavier woman lounging in her underwear.

The company removed the trailer from its YouTube channel after social media users criticized the film’s ads.

Moretz wrote that she stands behind the film’s script, which she says tells a powerful message to young women.

“The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me,” Moretz wrote. “I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

An email sent to a representative for Locus Creative Studios was not immediately returned Wednesday.

