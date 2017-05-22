Sports Listen

Circus performer falls from Wheel of Death at New York show

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A circus performer fell from a spinning cage called the Wheel of Death during a suburban New York performance and is recovering from his injuries.

An onlooker’s video, posted by WABC (http://7ny.tv/2qOmo2B ), shows the accident Saturday in Mount Vernon. The wheel was rising quickly from floor level when the man was suddenly flung through the air.

The UniverSoul Circus said in a statement that the performer was taken to a hospital for observation and treatment. It said he was in stable condition, awake and alert.

Other performers distracted young audience members and the show resumed.

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

