Colbert has good week in ratings despite controversy

By The Associated Press May 9, 2017 3:42 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A controversy over Stephen Colbert’s crude remark about President Trump certainly didn’t hurt the late-night host in the ratings.

To the contrary. The CBS host had his widest margin of victory over NBC’s “Tonight” show last week since Colbert’s debut in September 2015. The Nielsen company said Colbert’s viewership was up 12 percent over the previous week.

Colbert’s risque remark about Trump and Vladimir Putin prompted calls for a boycott and FCC investigation. Colbert didn’t apologize for his comment, but said he might have chosen his words more judiciously.

Nielsen said Colbert’s show averaged 3.06 million viewers last week to Jimmy Fallon’s 2.65 million on NBC.

