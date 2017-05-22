Cultural groups unite for events honoring architect Wright

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Seven cultural organizations in western New York are uniting for a series of events commemorating the 150th anniversary of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s birth.

Events , including lectures and tours, are planned from June through October, focusing on Wright’s influence on the region’s Arts and Craft movement.

Jonathan Katz, director of the University at Buffalo’s doctoral program in visual studies, says collaborations between Wright and Buffalo’s Arts and Crafts industries gave the region a large collection of masterpieces from the period.

UB is part of the newly formed New York State Arts and Crafts Alliance. With funding from the John R. Oishei Foundation, it also includes the Burchfield Penney Arts Center, the Roycroft Campus, Darwin Martin House, Graycliff Estate, the Buffalo History Museum and Visit Buffalo-Niagara.