Denis Johnson, author of ‘Jesus’ Son,’ dead at 67

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 8:04 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Johnson, the prize-winning author best known for the classic story collection “Jesus’ Son,” has died. He was 67.

Johnson died Thursday, according to Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux. No other details were immediately available.

Johnson won the National Book Award in 2007 for “Tree of Smoke” and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for his novella “Train Dreams.” But many remember him for “Jesus’ Son,” his surreal and transcendent account of the lives of various drug addicts that was sometimes compared to William Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch.” The book came out in 1992 and was adapted into a 1999 film of the same name, starring Billy Crudup.

