Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Depp to star in…

Depp to star in film McAfee antivirus software inventor

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 6:09 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp is set to star in “King of the Jungle,” a dark comedy about the eccentric inventor of McAfee Antivirus software, John McAfee.

Condé Nast Entertainment said Sunday that the story is based on a Wired magazine article about the tech titan who left the business to live an isolated existence in the Belize jungle.

From “Ed Wood” screenwriting team Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, “King of the Jungle” will follow the reporter assigned to write about the paranoid McAfee.

“King of the Jungle” will be directed by “Crazy. Stupid. Love” directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. International and domestic distribution rights are up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Depp can be seen next in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” out May 26.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Depp to star in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.