Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Discrimination suits proceed against…

Discrimination suits proceed against Fox, minus Roger Ailes

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER May 29, 2017 11:20 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers say the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes won’t slow down lawsuits by former employees who say they faced a hostile workplace.

The 77-year-old Ailes died earlier this month after a fall at his home. Lawyers had hoped to see him testify, putting a face on the claims against his former network.

But they say his absence is unlikely to matter much. Most of the litigation is likely to be resolved without trial.

And Ailes was never named as a defendant in the majority of suits brought in the last year by employees, former employees and others affiliated with the network.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Ailes was forced out of Fox News last July after former anchor Gretchen Carlson claimed he sabotaged her career after she spurned his sexual advances.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Discrimination suits proceed against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.