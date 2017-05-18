Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » DJ Khaled gives Berkeley…

DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Share

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

In a video posted by the school , speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit “All I Do Is Win.”

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The students looked stunned and confused, and few raised their hands in the air as he asked.

The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he’s onstage with “kids and queens and a generation of geniuses.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » DJ Khaled gives Berkeley…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.