Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Eisenberg to play Marceau…

Eisenberg to play Marceau in Jakubowicz’s ‘Resistance’

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS May 19, 2017 12:59 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The director of an upcoming film on the French resistance during World War II says Jesse Eisenberg has signed to play mime Marcel Marceau.

Jonathan Jakubowicz wrote in an email Friday that Marceau’s involvement in the resistance was one of the more interesting secrets of World War II. He said he is already working with Eisenberg on his film, titled “Resistance,” and praised the actor’s abilities.

Jakubowicz said shooting on the film will begin in early 2018.

He said he began writing the film last year after speaking with Baptiste Marceau, the mime’s oldest son, who will serve as an executive producer.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Jakubowicz confirmed Eisenberg’s casting while attending the Cannes Film Festival, where last year he debuted his movie “Hands of Stone.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Eisenberg to play Marceau…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.