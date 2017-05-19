Exhibit explores heyday of Atlantic Ocean luxury liners

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A museum exhibit in Salem, Massachusetts, is exploring the golden era for the luxury liners that once crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

The exhibit at the Peabody Essex Museum tells a narrative of society’s love of ocean travel and how these ships evolved over the 100 years they ruled the seas. It is called “Ocean Liners: Glamor, Speed, and Style.”

From the Titanic, there is a framed advertisement for 2nd- and 3nd-class bunks available on the voyage from New York back to London. Tickets started at $36.25 for the voyage on April 20, 1912, a trip that never happened. There’s also a wooden deckchair with broken caning and a piece of hand carved wooded archway, the largest surviving piece of woodwork from the Titanic.