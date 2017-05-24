Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » First executive producer of…

First executive producer of ‘MacNeil/Lehrer Report’ dies

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:43 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Al Vecchione, the first executive producer of “The MacNeil/Lehrer Report” on PBS, has died.

PBS said in a story on its website that his family says Vecchione, who was 86, died Wednesday of lung cancer.

The Washington Post reports that Vecchione (VECK-ee-own) created the 30-minute “NewsHour” program in 1976. The program bucked the trend of nightly news shows by focusing on a single story every night.

The show became the nation’s first hour-long nightly news broadcast in 1983. Vecchione worked on the “NewsHour” and related documentaries until retiring in 1996.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

In 1973, Vecchione was general manager of a short-lived news service called the National Public Affairs Center for Television. The news service broadcast gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Senate Watergate hearings.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » First executive producer of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.