WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has announced that her son, Barron, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland beginning this fall.
Eleven-year-old Barron is finishing the current school year at a private institution in New York. He has been living there with his mother since Donald Trump took office in January.
The first lady announced Monday that — beginning this fall — Barron will become a student at the private St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.
She says St. Andrews is known for its diverse community and its commitment to academic excellence.
Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Tuition ranges from more than $23,000 for pre-K to more than $40,000 for grades 9-12.
President Donald Trump has said his wife and youngest child will relocate to the White House after the current school year ends.