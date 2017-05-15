Sports Listen

First lady: Barron to attend private Episcopal school in MD

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE May 15, 2017 11:08 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has announced that her son, Barron, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland beginning this fall.

Eleven-year-old Barron is finishing the current school year at a private institution in New York. He has been living there with his mother since Donald Trump took office in January.

The first lady announced Monday that — beginning this fall — Barron will become a student at the private St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.

She says St. Andrews is known for its diverse community and its commitment to academic excellence.

Tuition ranges from more than $23,000 for pre-K to more than $40,000 for grades 9-12.

President Donald Trump has said his wife and youngest child will relocate to the White House after the current school year.

