Fox News’ Guilfoyle up for White House press secretary job

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:41 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she is in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.

The former first lady of San Francisco tells the Mercury News in San Jose, California, that taking that job or having another press role in the White House has been “raised by a number of people” in the Trump administration.

Guilfoyle, who is one of the co-hosts of the Fox News show “The Five,” says she’s regularly in touch with members of the administration as part of her job.

The 48-year-old Guilfoyle was originally considered for press secretary during the presidential transition, but the job went to Spicer, who was spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

Spicer got off to a rocky start with beat reporters. Rumors that he may be replaced have been swirling in Washington, D.C., in recent days.

