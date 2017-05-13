Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schumer; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mark Warner, D-Va.
