Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 2:31 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schumer; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mark Warner, D-Va.

