Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:11 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster; Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

