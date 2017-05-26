Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 5:15 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Cory Booker; Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kelly; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

