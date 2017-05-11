Sports Listen

How Charlie Hunnam talked his way into being King Arthur

By JILL DOBSON May 11, 2017 10:11 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Charlie Hunnam says as soon as he learned Guy Ritchie was making a King Arthur movie, he knew he wanted to be a part of it. The problem: Guy Ritchie didn’t agree.

The solution turned out to be marijuana — talking about it, not indulging in it.

To change Richie’s mind, Hunnam booked a trip to London on a week off from filming “Sons of Anarchy” and landed a meeting with the director. They ended up talking about medical marijuana for two hours.

Says Hunnam: “What he wanted to see was what I was about and whether we saw life in the same way.”

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opens in the UK on 19 May and in the United States on 12 May.

