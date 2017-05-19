Sports Listen

Imagine Dragons to honor to Cornell at Billboard Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU May 19, 2017 4:08 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell in words at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the show’s producers, dick clark productions, told The Associated Press on Friday that the rock band will talk about how the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer influenced them before they hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Authorities say Cornell hanged himself early Thursday morning after performing at a concert Wednesday night in Detroit. Cornell’s family said that without toxicology test results completed they don’t know what caused his death.

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim. He also found success outside the band with his solo music and the band Temple of the Dog.

